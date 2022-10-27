Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $527,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Athena Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 10,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 305,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 114,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 61,797 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 16,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,029,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,671,000 after buying an additional 25,466 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average is $43.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $173.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

