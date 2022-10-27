Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. CWM LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

NYSE:A opened at $137.69 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.78.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,564 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

