Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $225,000 in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRB. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 394.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter worth $124,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $40.74 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

