Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 5,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.95.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

