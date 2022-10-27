Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Stack Financial Management Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Stack Financial Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,348 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 4.4% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $43,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,024,559 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $124,566,000 after purchasing an additional 27,672 shares during the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.0% during the second quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 42,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 133.4% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 72,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 41,366 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.9% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 61,865 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,146,791 shares of company stock valued at $296,629,712. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Trading Down 0.2 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $140.92. The stock had a trading volume of 45,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $382.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.79. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

