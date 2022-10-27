Washington Trust Bank Acquires 474 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Washington Trust Bank grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,336 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $172,182,000 after buying an additional 543,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 501.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 582,947 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $111,612,000 after buying an additional 486,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.47.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock traded up $7.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.19. 242,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,871,111. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.10. The company has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

