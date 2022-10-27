Washington Trust Bank Has $10.17 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $9.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,864,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,155,180. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,286 shares of company stock worth $18,145,581 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

