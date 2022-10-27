WAXE (WAXE) Trading Up 5.6% This Week

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. During the last seven days, WAXE has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One WAXE coin can now be bought for about $81.84 or 0.00403546 BTC on popular exchanges. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and $62,594.00 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

