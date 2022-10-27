Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

Webster Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Webster Financial has a payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $52.79 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.