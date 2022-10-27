WEC Energy Group (WEC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WEC Energy Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of WEC stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.28. 8,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,176. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.85. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,287,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,607,000 after acquiring an additional 26,041 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,677,000 after buying an additional 410,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.45.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.