Wedbush Trims V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price to $29.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.85.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $28.21 on Thursday. V.F. has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $78.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 981.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 389.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

