Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pegasystems (PEGA)

Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/27/2022 – Pegasystems had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $65.00.

10/21/2022 – Pegasystems had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00.

10/18/2022 – Pegasystems was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

10/12/2022 – Pegasystems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Pegasystems had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $43.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Pegasystems had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $40.00.

9/12/2022 – Pegasystems is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Pegasystems is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,553. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $129.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.47). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $274.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -2.58%.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $39,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 119.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,581 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,442,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,839,000 after acquiring an additional 473,622 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,441,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,237,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,222,000 after buying an additional 358,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,183,000 after purchasing an additional 257,939 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

