Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.29. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 113,603 shares.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAD. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 45.6% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,945,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after acquiring an additional 922,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,593,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $446,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

