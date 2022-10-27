Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 19,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.3% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 82,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 85.6% in the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 49,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 22,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $45.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,143,870. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.