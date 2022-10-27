Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after buying an additional 92,802 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after buying an additional 460,534 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.05. The company had a trading volume of 505,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,880,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.