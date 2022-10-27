West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.15-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE:WST traded down $32.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.48. 21,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $227.21 and a 52 week high of $475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.76.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 66.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

