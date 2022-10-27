Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,803 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,582 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Salesforce by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,264,000 after acquiring an additional 28,461 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.64, for a total transaction of $420,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,336,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.64, for a total transaction of $420,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,336,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,576 shares of company stock worth $12,111,557. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.29. The company had a trading volume of 154,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,474. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $160.29 billion, a PE ratio of 296.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $137.59 and a one year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.45.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

