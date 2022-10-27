Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.6% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $60,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,228,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.30. The stock had a trading volume of 52,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,565. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

