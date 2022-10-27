Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $140.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 9.94% from the stock’s previous close.

WING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. OTR Global raised shares of Wingstop from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.24.

Wingstop Stock Up 15.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $155.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 116.01, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.59 and its 200 day moving average is $105.43. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $178.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 560.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 100.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter worth about $1,071,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Wingstop by 16.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

