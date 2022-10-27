Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WIX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wix.com from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.13.

WIX stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.02. 732,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,274. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.07. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $207.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.46. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the third quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 207.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Wix.com by 78.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 105.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

