Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Shares Down 2.2%

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $20.93. Approximately 192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WOLWF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Woolworths Group to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woolworths Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Woolworths Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.96.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,087 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

