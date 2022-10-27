Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Hits $20,249.18 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 27th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $4.96 billion and approximately $147.64 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for $20,249.18 or 0.99969413 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,187.78 or 0.30486064 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 244,980 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.GitHubWhitepaper”

