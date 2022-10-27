Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Hits Market Cap of $6.45 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 27th. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion and $837,331.00 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06328724 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $909,718.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

