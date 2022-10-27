Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $94.82 Million

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Velas has a market cap of $94.82 million and approximately $26,565.00 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas’ launch date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.0415664 USD and is up 4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $16,765.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

