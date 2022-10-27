Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Down 73.3% in October

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Yunhong CTI Price Performance
NASDAQ CTIB remained flat at $0.66 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,556. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80. Yunhong CTI has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.06.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Yunhong CTI Company Profile
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.
