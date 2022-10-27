Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Down 73.3% in October

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yunhong CTI Price Performance

NASDAQ CTIB remained flat at $0.66 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,556. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80. Yunhong CTI has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.06.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

