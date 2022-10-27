Zcash (ZEC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $51.77 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 27th. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $52.95 or 0.00261078 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $824.58 million and $51.77 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00086029 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00065550 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,573,088 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

