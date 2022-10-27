ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ZTO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 6.7 %

ZTO opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $34.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. On average, analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.