0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $85,846.00

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $85,846.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,140.40 or 0.30413214 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00011878 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xbitcoin.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.