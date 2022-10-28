0xBitcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $104,674.00 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $104,674.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000875 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

