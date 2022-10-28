15,990 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Bought by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,990 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 37,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.9% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

Shares of IBM traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.34. The stock had a trading volume of 265,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,354. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $144.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.95 billion, a PE ratio of 98.37, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

