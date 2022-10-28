1,776 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bonness Enterprises Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 28.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after buying an additional 34,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.56. 189,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,381,354. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $144.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.16.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

