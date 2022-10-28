1peco Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. 1peco has a market cap of $240.47 million and $1,816.00 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 1peco has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One 1peco token can currently be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00007814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,281.56 or 0.30771021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012020 BTC.

1peco Token Profile

1peco launched on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1peco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

