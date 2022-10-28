3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:MMM traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.03. The stock had a trading volume of 52,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,612. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.10. The company has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

