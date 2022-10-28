5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Upgraded by Desjardins to “Buy”

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

5N Plus Stock Up 3.4 %

FPLSF opened at $1.52 on Friday. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $134.26 million, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.19.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 5N Plus had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

