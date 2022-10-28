6,774 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Purchased by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,774 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.89. 47,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,801. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.85 and a 12-month high of $178.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.