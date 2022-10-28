7Pixels Tops One Day Trading Volume of $28,172.00 (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 28th. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $69.94 million and approximately $28,172.00 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for $4.32 or 0.00021069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 7Pixels has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,274.28 or 0.30691733 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011987 BTC.

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.93525356 USD and is down -8.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $25,936.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

