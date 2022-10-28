A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69, Briefing.com reports. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.12. 19,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,075. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Northcoast Research started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after acquiring an additional 462,900 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after buying an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,694,000 after buying an additional 227,825 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth about $6,767,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 13.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 869,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after acquiring an additional 105,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

