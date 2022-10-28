A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69, Briefing.com reports. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of AOS traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.21. The company had a trading volume of 21,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,075. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,694,000 after acquiring an additional 227,825 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $6,767,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 13.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 869,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after acquiring an additional 105,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

