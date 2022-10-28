Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $6.50 price objective on the stock.

AAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.17.

Aaron’s Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of AAN opened at $10.50 on Monday. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $323.16 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $593.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.54 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1,232.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Aaron’s by 107.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Articles

