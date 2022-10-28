Aave (AAVE) Trading 1.6% Higher This Week

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 28th. During the last week, Aave has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Aave token can currently be purchased for $83.93 or 0.00407573 BTC on popular exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and $119.22 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,362.95 or 0.30914643 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012074 BTC.

About Aave

Aave launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/aave. The official website for Aave is aave.com. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aave Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

