AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Up 104.8% in October

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, an increase of 104.8% from the September 30th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ELUXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 115 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. AlphaValue downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Shares of ELUXY stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.74. The company had a trading volume of 12,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,794. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $49.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.19.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

