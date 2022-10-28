AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Price Target Cut to SEK 175 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 205 to SEK 175 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VLVLY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 229 to SEK 201 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 202 in a research note on Monday.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $16.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

