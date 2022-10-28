ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,041,000 after acquiring an additional 861,832 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ABB in the first quarter valued at about $22,145,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ABB by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,249,000 after buying an additional 403,624 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the second quarter valued at about $5,782,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ABB by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,956,000 after purchasing an additional 203,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.
ABB Stock Up 0.2 %
ABB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.96. 108,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ABB Profile
ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ABB (ABB)
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.