ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,041,000 after acquiring an additional 861,832 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ABB in the first quarter valued at about $22,145,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ABB by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,249,000 after buying an additional 403,624 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the second quarter valued at about $5,782,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ABB by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,956,000 after purchasing an additional 203,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.96. 108,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08.

ABB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

