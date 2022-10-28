Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,857 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,103 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 581,242 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $63,152,000 after acquiring an additional 19,461 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $691,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,043,379 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $113,363,000 after buying an additional 70,328 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.29. 117,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,406,096. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.29. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $173.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,331 shares of company stock worth $16,051,820 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

