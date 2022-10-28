abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target Increased to GBX 130 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of abrdn in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on abrdn from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of GBX 167.86 ($2.03).
abrdn Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of LON ABDN opened at GBX 153.50 ($1.85) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.22. abrdn has a 12-month low of GBX 131.04 ($1.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 265.30 ($3.21). The company has a current ratio of 35.78, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 165.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other abrdn news, insider Stephanie Bruce bought 66,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £98,729.32 ($119,295.94).
About abrdn
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
