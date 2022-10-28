abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target Increased to GBX 130 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of abrdn in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on abrdn from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of GBX 167.86 ($2.03).

Shares of LON ABDN opened at GBX 153.50 ($1.85) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.22. abrdn has a 12-month low of GBX 131.04 ($1.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 265.30 ($3.21). The company has a current ratio of 35.78, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 165.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. abrdn’s payout ratio is 54.07%.

In other abrdn news, insider Stephanie Bruce bought 66,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £98,729.32 ($119,295.94).

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

