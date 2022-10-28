Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Decreased by Bank OZK

Bank OZK trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Accenture were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 230.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,830 shares of company stock worth $6,245,748. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Shares of ACN traded up $6.03 on Friday, hitting $284.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,679. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.82. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

