Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,041 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 1.0% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 15,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 1,676,388 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,373,000 after buying an additional 735,915 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,507,000 after buying an additional 673,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.78. The stock had a trading volume of 30,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,230. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.62. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock worth $9,258,942. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

