Accurate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $960,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

NYSE UPS traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $164.36. The stock had a trading volume of 108,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.53. The stock has a market cap of $142.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

