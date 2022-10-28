Accurate Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $240.30. 63,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,089. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.42.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

