Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $430,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after purchasing an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,319,000 after purchasing an additional 603,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $394.18. 37,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,839. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $363.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.47. The company has a market cap of $118.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

